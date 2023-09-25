Sophie Ndaba's glow-up has impressed social media users, and her exquisite posts received a lot of praise online

The actress donned a pink dress and looked drop-dead gorgeous as she completed the look with a pair of gold stilettos

People continued to praise the actress as she had been sharing some gorgeous looks of late

In a recent Instagram post, Sophie Ndaba impressed her fans with her gorgeous look.

Sophie Ndaba has received immense praise of late on social media with her gorgeous pictures online. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba looks pretty in pink

She had attended actress Winnie Ntshaba's birthday celebration dressed in a pink dress by designer Mamello Makha. She also completed the look by wearing gold stilettos.

Check out her post below:

"We celebrated with you, my gorgeous friend and sis @winnie_ntshaba. My friend, you're blessed, in and out. What an awesome evening!!!"

Mzansi gushes over Sophie

People continued to praise the actress as she had been sharing some gorgeous looks of late. X blogger @MDNnewss reposted her image, and this is how Mzansi responded.

@NG0BENI said:

"God restores."

@FearFokol_Thabo replied:

"I've seen a lot of people being great inspirations, but this one of Sophie takes the cup. She showed all of us that it's not wise to give up in life."

@_Simplyenny gushed:

"She's still beautiful. I love her shoes."

@Aria4991 added:

"The Queen is back."

@Cesc_Decent said:

"Her comeback is inspiring."

Sophie gets real about her come-back

After facing daunting rumours of her demise, Sophie had gone through a tumultuous time in her life. She lifted the lid on what that was like for her in a YouTube show called Perspective.

She spoke about how she cleaved to God and remained strong in her faith, which helped her overcome all the adversities.

Speaking to Briefly News, she advised people who might have found themselves in similar situations:

"I would say if you decide giving up is not an option, you will see how God will partner in your vision. Shut out the noise. Remove negative people while you heal, allow only positive vibes and people in your space. Get professional help from a social worker if it's family pressure."

Sophie Ndaba turns heads in black-and-white outfit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sophie Ndaba stunned in a glamorous black and white outfit designed by Otile Sefolo. The sleek look was completed with a large white hat.

The theme of the event was Afro Glam with netizens describing her look as regal and expressing their love for her style.

