Mörda celebrated three nominations as a solo artist at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs)

The DJ and music producer is nominated for the Best Collaboration, Best Dance Album and Best Remix

Mzansi is set on seeing the artist walk away with not one, but at most all three of the awards, saying his album Asante was one of the best

Murdah Bongz, who has now rebranded as Mörda, celebrated his nominations at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Mörda said these nominations mean a lot to him because it is his first time as a solo artist. Image: @murdahbongz

Mörda bags 3 nominations at the SAMs

The DJ celebrated his three nominations at the 29th edition of the hotly contested SAMAs. Mörda is a DJ and music producer who was part of the group Black Motion.

He is nominated for Best Collaboration for his smash hit Mohigan Sun featuring Oscar Mbo and Murumba Pitch, Best Dance Album for Asante and Remix of the Year for Ndinovalo featuring Yallunder.

Mörda celebrates award nominations as a solo artist

The father and husband of DJ Zinhle said these nominations mean a lot to him because it is his first time as a solo artist.

"This hits differently this time around. Thank you, @thesamas_, for the recognition. My first ever nominations as Mörda. What a time to be alive."

SA vouches for Mörda to win all 3 awards

Mzansi is set on seeing the artist walk away with not one, but at most all three of the awards, saying his album Asante was one of the best.

ms_kayla15 said:

"I’ve never voted but this time I am, because you are still my favourite person!! I’m team Mörda and it gives me pleasure to help you succeed."

brenden_praise added:

"Not a Bad start, was hoping you’d get a nod as a newcomer."

kholi_jiyane replied:

"This is big."

amanda_botle said:

"You make the best music, you beat Amapiano, that’s how talented you are."

miss.mills lauded:

"I said this, that "the nest decision ever made by Murda was to go solo as Mörda.& that I see awards coming" well here we are,and this is just the beginning,...lets go."

SAMAs to be held in Durban for 3 years

In a previous report from Briefly News, Durban will be the new home for the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for the next three years.

Over the last few years, the awards ceremony used to take place in Sun City in the North West.

