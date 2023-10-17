Bontle Modiselle served hot flames in a video showing off her perfectly sculpted body

The clip posted on her Instagram, along with a series of photos, hints at an upcoming music video

Her visuals had social media users going crazy applauding her husband, Priddy Ugly

Bontle Modiselle showed off her fire body in a new video teaser shot by her husband, Priddy Ugky. Images: @39picturess, @bontle.modiselle, @imprint_za

Bontle Modiselle, one of South Africa's top choreographers, has one of the hottest bodies in Celebville!

Bontle reminded Mzansi she still reigns supreme in a recent video shot by her rapper husband, Priddy Ugly, which hints at a collaboration with rising star Tyla, in the Water Challenge.

Bontle Modiselle shows off hot body in Instagram video

The dancing sensation took to her Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video of what looks like a music video. She was clad in a spicy black two-piece outfit with Tyla's Water playing in the background and captioned the post:

"Challenge loading in studio with @ok_majozi."

Check out her video below:

Social media users stan Bontle Modiselle's hot body

Bontle's followers were in awe of her beauty, praising her husband for marrying such a stunning woman:

@KgabungThabang:

"I don't care what anyone says, Priddy won at life."

@2pont agreed:

"Priddy might have taken an L but here that jita took a big W."

@LeoSam_SA likened:

"Each time this song plays I see @PearlThusi."

@R_SeaZwe declared:

"Priddy is a lucky man."

@PercyYillo said:

"I'd also take early retirement to focus on that."

@the_undefeated_empress confessed:

"Bontle is going to kill us with all this beauty and sasss! Yoh, cutie, beauty you are."

@angelkaba praised:

"So beautiful and talented."

@delanibly imagined:

"Can't wait to see your version of the 'Water' challenge, it's gonna be sick!"

@asithandile.vatsha agreed:

"I've been waiting for you to do this challenge. I know you'll kill it, as you always do."

Uncle Waffles joins Water challenge with Tyla

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, international Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles was dragged for her attempt at the Water challenge.

Moreover, her duet with Tyla was dragged for changing the local dance move into an international trend.

