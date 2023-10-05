Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly shared a video of themselves vibing to Priddy Ugly's new song Ntjaka , showcasing their strong partnership

Bontle's enthusiastic support for Priddy Ugly was praised on social media, with many applauding her for being her husband's biggest cheerleader

Fans of the couple couldn't get enough of their cool and inspiring dynamic, expressing admiration for the power couple's unwavering support and synergy

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are undoubtedly the Beyoncé and Jay-Z of Mzansi. The two have grown to become a power couple that many young people look up to. Bontle recently proved that she is Priddy's number one fan when she shared a video vibing to his new song Ntjaka.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly shared a sweet video on Instagram. Image: @bontle.modiselle and @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Bontle Modiselle vibes to Priddy Ugly's new song Ntjaka

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are that couple that Mzansi wishes they could see more of. Maybe in a reality television show or another YouTube series.

The pair recently shared couple goals when they shared a cool video of Bontle and Priddy Ugly vibing to his new hit Ntjaka. Bontle captioned the post:

"With my dog, my hond, NTJA’KA!!! "

Bontle Modiselle hailed for being a supportive partner

Social media users couldn't get enough of the Molois. Many showered the award-winning media personality and choreographer with praise for being her man's biggest hype-woman.

@soafeno_m said:

"Bontle has to be the coolest partner/wife ❤️"

@tjayteits added:

"Imagine having a partner that supports you "

@thoe_thespace_walkercommented:

"Coolest people, coolest married couple "

@vuyiswa_mabaso noted:

"My favourite people ❤️playing favourite hit "

terfinah_lelo commented:

"You should see the odrop, see how top, are the mpahlaz!"

@curtjaymusic wrote:

"Keep inspiring brother. You guys are Destined. And meant To Be.. "

