Actress and choreographer Bontle Modiselle knows how to break the internet and unapologetically so

The dancer showed off her stunning frame in several birthday snaps, proving just how much of a flame she is

The media personality received praise from her followers, who were gobsmacked at her images

Bontle Modiselle broke the internet once again. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Bontle Modiselle once again had the internet raving with her captivating pictures.

Bontle shares some skin in new pics

The dancer showed off her stunning frame in several snaps, proving just how much of a flame she is.

She also shared newer snaps with a honey-like theme and captioned the images:

"Honey Bee. What’s your fav frame?"

Mzansi shows love to Bontle

The media personality received praise from her followers, who were gobsmacked at her images.

duduchil said:

"2nd frame is the money. Sheeeesh yoh!"

londie_london_official gushed:

"Wow."

simzngema exclaimed:

"Yho! Wena!"

katlego9992 said:

"It's the 3rd frame for me."

@sthe__king_ said:

"So exquisite. Also love that you tagged & credited the creative team that helped you with this project, some celebrities don’t do that."

Bontle and Priddy labelled couple goals

The couple had Mzansi swooning after Bontle shared a video where she and Priddy Ugly are jamming to his new song Ntjaka.

The couple did their own version of a dance and had netizens stunned. Bontle's enthusiastic support for Priddy Ugly was praised on social media, with many applauding her for being her husband's biggest cheerleader.

The song is taken from Priddy Ugly's last album as he announced his retirement from the game.

“Dust will be the final album by Priddy Ugly. Thanks for your patience. Love Ricardo.”

Bontle welcomes 33 with 6 sizzling snaps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle rang in her 33rd birthday looking like a million bucks.

The stunner posted six pictures in a red body-hugging dress that showed her curvaceous body and toned midriff.

Bontle's fans marvelled at the sizzling snaps and wished her a beautiful and blessed trip around the sun.

