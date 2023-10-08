South African dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle rang in her 33rd birthday looking like a million bucks

The stunner posted six pictures in a red body-hugging dress that showed her curvaceous body and toned midriff

Bontle's fans marvelled at the sizzling snaps and wished her a beautiful and blessed trip around the sun

Bontle Modiselle marked her 33rd bday with a hot outfit. Image: @bomtle.modiselle

Bontle Modiselle celebrated her 33rd birthday on 7 October and came guns blazing serving fashion to mark the occasion.

The dancer decided to bless our Instagram feeds with not one, not two, but a whole six pictures of herself in a red dress that beautifully hugged her curves.

Bontle's red bday dress

She threw on some matching long gloves that made her look like she was about to break into a jazz number.

The dress had an open back that revealed some of her tattoos, adding a dash of edginess to the whole post.

Bontle kept the hair simply jet black making her red dress the main feature.

See the Instagram post below:

Instagrammers swoon over Bontle's glamourous look

Fans swooned over Bontle's beauty and showered her with sweet birthday messages.

Read some of the comments below:

@rierie.official_ said:

"October babies are the prettiest and the thickest.❤️Happy birthday mami."

@ok_majozi stated:

"Happy birthday mama."

@_youngleee wrote:

"Happy birthday Sis Bontle.❤️"

@boit_________umelo commented:

"Hey twin. ♥️ Happy birthday to us."

@theodociousmason added:

"Happy birthday beautiful Queen."

@marthia_k mentioned:

"May God grant you MORE blessing, favour and many more years. Happy Birthday "

@orie._18 posted:

"Happy birthday Mrs Priddy Ugly.❤️"

@sthe__king_ said:

"So exquisite.❤️Also love that you tagged & credited the creative team that helped you with this project, some celebrities don’t do that."

