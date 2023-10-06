Thato Mosehle and her hubby, Frans Maruma celebrated their first anniversary

The couple wed in 2022 and appear to still be blissfully in love, with Thato sharing sweet photos from their wedding ceremony

Followers congratulated the newly-weds on the milestone and wished them well

Thato Mosehle penned a sweet Instagram post honouring her husband and their union on their first wedding anniversary. Images: thato_mosehle

Thato Mosehle is as over the moon as she was last year when she got engaged to her husband, Frans Maruma. The couple celebrated their first anniversary and the Miss South Africa 2020 runner-up gushed over her man in a sweet Instagram post.

Followers were delighted at Thato's blissful romance and wished her and her hubby a long and happy union.

Thato Mosehle gushes over hubby on first anniversary

In an Instagram post, Thato Mosehle shared a video from her wedding to her husband, Frans Maruma.

The clip gives viewers a glimpse into the couple's special day, where we get to see the sweet moments the couple shared at their wedding. The video is complete with a voice-over of an officiant blessing Thato and Frans' union:

"They are the head and not the tail, they're above only and never beneath. We thank you, Lord God, that the piece of God that passes all understanding shall keep their hearts and minds in You."

Thato captioned the video honouring her husband for staying true to her:

"He leads from Godly principles and loves so gently. I’m truly blessed to call him husband for FOREVER!"

Followers bless Thato's marriage

Fans and followers were moved by Thato's sweet video and caption, and blessed her union:

n._nokukhanya said:

"Happy Anniversary , May God continue blessing your union."

mazzellen responded:

"Happy anniversary to you two!"

fify_ngwenya commented:

"Amen & Amen! Happy Anniversary."

miss_jerm_ posted:

"This is perfect, can’t believe it’s a year already sis. To many more years!"

keedzom added:

"Happy anniversary Sis, Modimo a nne le lona mo tseleng e ya botshelo.Tlhopile tlhopile!"

saamke_n said:

"Happy anniversary to you guys! Amen!"

jay_modimokwane responded:

"May God continue to bless your union."

yandy_yayaz commented:

"Amen bathong! Happy one year anniversary Mme Prof."

g.a.b.b.y_mazibuko posted:

Pastor’s prayer! Happy Anniversary chom!"

obeeking added:

"Lerato la Modimo. Happppppiiiiiii! Kgomo!"

