The first runner-up in this year's Miss SA, Thato Mosehle, announced her recent engagement in an Instagram post

Although people are excited for her, the Twitterverse is busy making observations about Miss SA contestants and their chances of marriage after the pageant

Thato is also a medical doctor and was the second runner-up at the Miss Supranational pageant held in Poland in August of this year

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The first runner-up of Miss South Africa 2021, Thato Mosehle, shared exciting news on her Instagram account, announcing she is engaged. After Saffas came across the happy news, they have made a startling revelation about beauty pageant queens.

Thato is beaming from her recent engagement to her mystery bae. Image: Thato Mosehle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Thato captioned her post in a very romantic way:

"I’ve found the one whom my soul loves. I said YES!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She flaunted her dazzling pear-shaped engagement ring but she didn't take the opportunity to flaunt her bae. Instead, she shared a snap with his back turned to the camera, leaving his identity a big mystery.

According to an article by ZAlebs, the beauty got engaged at Inanda Dam in KwaZulu-Natal and since she made the announcement, there has been an outpouring of celebratory messages on her post.

However, things take a strange turn on Twitter after her engagement started trending. The comments exploded as ladies from around Mzansi shared their views on Miss SA contestants and their likelihood to get engaged soon after their participation.

According to them, they have unlocked the secret to getting married and it is none other than entering Miss SA.

Let's jump into some of the comments:

@lindz_nyeleti:

"Entering Miss SA is the secret to getting married, I suspect I might need to enter."

@girl_kaybee:

"So first enter Miss SA ,then love comes soon after, got it."

@Dineo_Bee:

"Be a yellow bone, go to medical school, enter Miss SA, umshado."

@Miss_Gallie:

"No ways, what’s in the Miss SA pageant water!!?"

@keeeeeaaaaa:

"I love how the Miss SA girlies get snatched up immediately after their term. The gents don’t waste time."

@thandoau:

"The trick is to become Miss SA. The ring follows shortly after mmh."

Tamaryn Green and her fiancé celebrate Umembeso, the former Miss SA gives Mzansi an inside look

In other news, Briefly News reported that former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, and her entrepreneur husband-to-be, Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo, took the next steps towards marriage at their umembeso ceremony.

Although the couple didn't announce when the ceremony took place, Tamaryn shared images of the vibrant event on her Instagram page.

For those who don't know, umembeso is part of Zulu weddings and comes after the lobola negotiations. At the ceremony, the groom showers the bride's family with gifts.

Source: Briefly.co.za