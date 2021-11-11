Miss SA runner-up Thato Mosehle shared a hilarious clip of her father explaining that R5 million needs to be paid in lobola for her

The recently engaged model and beauty queen left the country in stitches with this post of her father

She later explained her views on the age-old tradition and that it is not necessary for people to pay exorbitant prices for lobola

Miss SA runner-up Thato Mosehle's dad has left Mzansi in stitches. Mosehle's father jokingly said that her husband-to-be's family needs to pay R5 million in Lobola. A clip of her dad speaking about the hefty sum was shared to Twitter by @khawula_musa.

The hilarious video was from Mosehle's Instagram and peeps just can't get enough of it. The clip shows her chatting with her father about the right 'bride price'. Miss Supranational SA's dad explained that people ask for as much as R30m so R5m was not a far fetched amount.

Mosehle recently announced her engagement on social media and it seems her dad has been coming up with ideas ever since!

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Mosehle is a model and doctor. After the Instagram Live of her dad, she took to her Stories on the application where she explained that lobola is a gesture and that breaking the bank was not needed.

Read some of the responses below:

@keleytumi shared:

"Sweet best daddy."

@asandathandekax said:

"That 'yerrrrr'."

@BoyceMathebula responded with:

"Definitely me to my daughter."

Thato Mosehle is newly engaged and Mzansi shares amusing observations about Miss SA contestants

In other news about the beauty queen, Briefly News reported that the first runner-up of Miss South Africa 2021, Thato Mosehle, shared some exciting news on her Instagram account, announcing she is engaged. After Saffas came across the happy news, they have made a startling revelation about beauty pageant queens.

She flaunted her dazzling pear-shaped engagement ring but she didn't take the opportunity to flaunt her bae. Instead, she shared a snap with his back turned to the camera, leaving his identity a big mystery.

According to an article by ZAlebs, the beauty got engaged at Inanda Dam in KwaZulu-Natal and since she made the announcement, there has been an outpouring of celebratory messages on her post.

