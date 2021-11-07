“Baby P Is on the Way”: K Naomi Shows Off Baby Bump in Stunning Reveal

K Naomi has social media buzzing after heading online to share the news of her pregnancy

The expecting mama shared the news in a glamourous video which has since gone viral

Mzansi took to the comments section and flooded it with well-wishes for the starlet and 'Baby P'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

K Naomi has dazzled her fans with some pretty major news- She's expecting her first child with soon-to-be hubby, Tshepo.

K Naomi is expecting her first baby. Images: @knaomin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The media mogul revealed the news with the extravagance of a seasoned influencer, getting glammed up in frilly high-heels and a stunning outfit. The new mama even made a cute video to share the moment.

"Oh Baby! Another beautiful chapter…So excited, so nervous, Baby P is on the way!

And so the journey begins…" she captioned the heartfelt post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Supporters flooded the comments section with lots of love.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@mfazomnyama_ said:

"Mommy K!!! Congratulations on the little one that’s on its way.

"All the best on your new journey and May God bless your family."

@ThickLeeyonce said:

"Love this for you !!!!"

@milisa_amor said:

"When God says it’s your time, it shows!"

@RandyMoche said:

"Ahhhh, baby…. I’m crying… congratulations Naomi. You deserve this."

@KeiTumi said:

"She did it hey. Beautiful."

K Naomi calls her bae "husband", fans wonder if she secretly tied the knot

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that K Naomi has publically said that she has found a lover and a best friend in her current partner. Fans have been so invested in the love story and are just patiently waiting for the presenter to tie the knot. Her recent post might have revealed that the day that fans have all been waiting for might have already happened.

Just a month ago The South African reported that K Naomi said yes to spending the rest of her life with her best friend and bae. The tv presenter shared photos of herself and Tshepo in stunning Stellenbosch with a massive rock on her finger.

OKMzansi reports that while fans were still talking about the gorgeous engagement photos, the celeb dropped a whole husband bomb. In a story telling fans about all the music she has to share, she hinted that the "I do's" may have already happed. She wrote:

"I have so much to share but I can't snap in the car anymore. My husband hates it and it's not safe (not that anything has happened to me) Trying to be responsible...vibes never die, people do."

Source: Briefly.co.za