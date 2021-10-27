K Naomi Calls Her Bae “Husband”, Fans Wonder if She Secretly Tied the Knot

Keitumetsi Naomi Noinyane aka K Naomi recently shared the news of her engagement in beautiful photos documententing the moment

Followers have been watching the celeb with a keen eye to see if they could pick up some hints about a possible wedding date

In a recent social media post, K Naomi threw out the big H word leaving many asking themselves if she already said "I do"

K Naomi has publically said that she has found a lover and a best friend in her current partner. Fans have been so invested into the love story and are just patiently waiting for the presenter to tie the knot. Her recent post might have revealed that the day that fans have all been waiting for might have already happened.

Just a month ago The South African reported that K Naomi said yes to spending the rest of her life with her best friend and bae. The tv presenter shared photos of herself and Tshepo in stunning Stellenbosch with a massive rock on her finger.

OKMzansi reports that while fans were still talking about the gorgeous engagement photos, the celeb dropped a whole husband bomb. In a story telling fans about all the music she has to share, she hitned that the "I do's" may have already happed. She wrote:

"I have so much to share but I can't snap in the car anymore. My husband hates it and it's not safe (not that anything has happened to me) Trying to be responsible...vibes never die, people do."

