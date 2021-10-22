K Naomi is preparing to marry the man of her dreams and this stunner really cannot wait for the day to arrive

Sharing a cute snap of her and her man, K Naomi let her people know that she is so ready to be 'Mrs P'

Seeing how happy K Naomi is, fans flocked to the comment section of her post to let her know that she is glowing

South African TV personality, actress, model, philanthropist and businesswoman, K Naomi, is about to add 'wife' to her portfolio and couldn’t be more excited.

Model and TV personality K Naomi can't wait to tie the knot with the love of her life and is practising using the name she will have when she is married. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

K Naomi cannot wait to take fiancé Tshepo’s last name. Taking to social media with the sweetest snap, K Naomi practised using her soon-to-be new title 'Mrs P', reported TimesLIVE.

There is no doubt that K Naomi is over the moon and has found the one. Sisi, we are so happy for you!

K Naomi posted:

Seeing this feels-evoking post, fans flocked to the comment section to let K Naomi know that she is glowing already. Love looks good on her, like everything else, and her people cannot wait for the big day to arrive.

Here are just some of the special comments that were left:

@_iseng said:

“Yes, you are Mommy! Pure love, light and peace to infinity ️”

@_mademoiselle_tawana said:

“Ahhh man, love is such a blessing.”

@prettyexquisite_1 said:

“Amen!!! We love to see it ❤️”

@divinenkuna said:

“I love this for you ❤️❤️❤️”

@itusetshedi said:

“This is so beautiful.”

K Naomi is floating on Cloud 9, showing off her special man

K Naomi is ecstatic to have found someone who makes her world a brighter place and she couldn't help but gloat a little, reported Briefly News.

K Naomi recently took to Instagram to share a snap of herself cuddled up to a mystery man. In the pic, the star can be seen blissfully planting a kiss on her bae's cheek. K Naomi did not reveal the man's name and left one word as a caption.

"Because..." she wrote.

