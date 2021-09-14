Media darling K Naomi is basking in the glow of a happy relationship and she finally felt comfortable enough to share her man with the world

Although she kept her dude's name a closely-guarded secret, K Naomi couldn't help but to flaunt them cuddled up and looking lovey-dovey

It's clear that K Naomi has finally gotten over her bitter break-up from DJ Shimza and it's all systems go with her new boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

K Naomi is ecstatic to have found someone who makes her world a brighter place and she couldn't help but gloat a little.

K Naomi appears to be completely in love and took to social media to show off her new bae. Image: knaomin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

K Naomi recently took to Instagram to share a snap of herself cuddled up to a mystery man. In the pic, the star can be seen blissfully planting a kiss on her bae's cheek. K Naomi did not reveal the man's name and left one word as a caption.

"Because..." she wrote.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps are thrilled that the beauty has found romantic happiness and couldn't wait to congratulate her. K Naomi's celeb friends were particularly pleased for her and hopped on the post to gush over her newfound love. Londie London and Melanie Bala all excitedly commented with heart emojis.

Another friend who made sure to pass her congratulations is newly traditionally married Liesl Laurie. Liesl is in madly in love with doctor and TV presenter, Musa Mthombeni.

K Naomi will never get back together with DJ Shimza, that door is closed forever

In related news, Briefly.co.za previously reported that K Naomi had firmly closed the door on her relationship with ex, DJ Shimza. The model confirmed that she it wasn't something she would consider any time soon.

This was revealed after one of her fans asked if K Naomi would ever consider rekindling her romance with the famous DJ. K Naomi said that's totally not an option.

She responded, "Good question, that was a chapter in my life that I got to experience. Right now, I wouldn’t."

Source: Briefly.co.za