Dr Musa Mthombeni has paid lobola for former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and he could not be happier

Sharing a photo of him and Liesl in traditional attire, Musa proudly announced that they are one step closer to getting hitched

Fans flooded the comment section with words of congratulations, letting Musa and Liesl know what an awesome couple they are

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are one step closer to getting hitched. Word has it that Musa paid lobola for Liesl and the two cannot wait to say "I do”.

Taking to social media with some beautiful pictures of him and his stunning bride-to-be, Musa made it known that he bought the best cows to pay for Lisel’s hand.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are one step closer to becoming Mr and Mrs as Musa just paid lobola. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa posted:

“11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend… today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed.”

Claiming his woman, Musa posted a picture of Liesl with the caption, “Mam’Mthombeni.”

Fans took to the comment section of Musa’s post to congratulate him and Liesl on taking the next step. These two are truly a match made in heaven.

@prezsankara posted:

“Congratulations Brother.”

@tumisomaponya excitedly said:

“A man will always know his LOHL.”

@just.keabie congratulated Musa on sealing the deal:

“Congratulations Musa!”

