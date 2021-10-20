Rachel Kolisi is raving about her husband's book, Rise, which tells the life story of Siya Kolisi and the journey he took to become the Captain of the Springboks

Rachel shared her in-depth thoughts on how the book made her feel and she hopes it will help all those who read it lead better lives

After she shared her thoughts on her Instagram page, her followers have shown the couple big support and say they can't wait to read it

Rachel Kolisi shared her thoughts on her husband's book, Rise, which is Siya Kolisi's life story told in his own words. Rachel said it was an emotional experience for her and she had moments of laughter, tears and introspection.

Although Rachel is married to the Springbok Captain, she says there are so many stories she didn't know about.

She added that Siya has been so vulnerable as he tells his story and hopes it impacts those who read it to live better and dream bigger.

Rachel goes on to say:

"A true South African story that I really believe should be in everyone’s hands. Unpacking toxic masculinity, GBV, how to manage pressure, and the importance of living with intention, to name just a few. Most importantly how to RISE even when everyone expects you to fall."

After Rachel shared her thoughts on Instagram, she received a huge response from her followers who had nothing but praise for Siya's book.

