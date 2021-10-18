LootLove Misses Her Late Brother Lukhanyiso, Pens Heartfelt Tribute

LootLove has taken to social media to share how much she misses her bother Lukhanyiso who passed away last year

The stunning media personality said she can still feel and also hear her brother's voice even though he has passed on

The Africa Now Radio host's followers took to her comment section to comfort her as she remembered her young bro

LootLove took to social media recently to share that she still misses her young brother Lukhanyiso. Lukhanyiso passed away in 2020.

Lootlove's young brother Lukhanyiso passed away around this time last year. Image: @lootlove2

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to social media to share how she has been dealing with the death of her close relative and how much she misses him.

The Africa Now Radio host posted a lovely snap of her bro on Instagram a few days ago. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned the post:

"365 days of a different perspective. 365 days of learning this new language between us until we’re of the same design again. It’s beautiful how much you still continue to teach me, my 11. I miss you, I love you so much but today I want to thank you for waking me up, for holding me down, for reminding me of what’s real."

The star shared that she still feels and hears her brother's voice even though he is gone to a different world. The stunner's followers took to her comment section to comfort her. Check out some of their comments below:

iam.ladylu wrote:

"#ForeverFrequency. I love you my twin and praying for your strength."

genita_lola said:

"Our LUKE the BRINGER OF LIGHT. A BEAUTIFUL soul flying with the angels. Sending you and your family all my love, Luthando."

qondi.zweni commented:

"This must be so heart breaking. Uxolo sisi man."

boogy_maboi wrote:

"Strength and Love Loot."

mandisamabija said:

"Lukhanyiso continue to rest peacefully Mtanam, till we meet again."

yayamwanda added:

"This must be a different kind of pain... I love my older brother more than I love myself. I honestly don't know how I would deal. But stay strong ma."

