Faith Nketsi has been showing off her gorgeous body on social media and fans are loving it

The influencer seems to be nursing her marriage woes since announcing her divorce from her husband, Nzizo Njilo

Faith shared a new photo dump wearing a short dress hugging her in all the right places

Despite her alleged divorce, Faith Nketsi still served body goals in a new photo dump and had fans fawning over her. Images: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

A divorce won't let Faith Nketsi forget who she is. The influencer hasn't lost the plot when it comes to serving body goals and is back on the socials to make followers drool.

The alleged soon-to-be former Mrs Njilo shared a photo showing off her stunning curves in a designer dress and had followers eating off the palm of her hand.

Faith Nketsi shows off stunning body

In a recent Instagram photo dump, Faith Nkatsi posted pictures wearing a short designer dress. The dress alone retails at just over eight thousand rands but Faith made it look even pricier.

"If anything, I’m EVERYTHING."

Faith is currently estranged from her husband, Nzizo Njilo, and shared in her reality show, Have Faith that she had moved out of their marital home.

Followers drool over Faith Nketsi's curves

Fans flooded Faith with comments praising her stunning body and gorgeous face:

boity said:

"Unreal."

kefilwe_mabote responded:

"A babe!"

sharon_gambu commented:

"Love you!"

kitagirl921 agreed:

"Yes you areeee!"

italia_woodz posted:

"Haibo Mama Ka Sky Sky!"

gina.tshwanie added:

"Oh yes you are!"

katliemogoba said:

"Mama ka sky, you look very nice!"

nigelkumz responded:

"My goodness thats what im talking about, beauty indeed!"

sinekhayaqevent commented:

"Indeed you’re everything."

pam_n.08 posted:

"You're everything and moooreee baby!"

bokamosodigital added:

"Wow wow wow beautiful gorgeous pretty as ever keep glowing gal!"

priddy.mau said:

"Iiyyyhooo Sky is lucky to have a MOMMIE like youuu!"

Source: Briefly News