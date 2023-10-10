Faith Nketsi denies owing Standard Bank over R200,000 on her credit card, dismissing reports on social media

The reality TV star responded to allegations on her Instagram, refuting claims that her luxurious lifestyle is funded by credit cards and emphasizing that she hasn't defaulted on her contractual agreement

These rumours surfaced amidst news of her potential divorce from her husband Nzuzo Njilo due to his controversial court case

Faith Nketsi has poured cold water on the reports that she owes Standard Bank more than R200 000 after failing to honour the contractual agreement of her credit card.

Faith Nketsi has debunked the reports that she owes Standard Bank over R200K. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi denies credit card rumours

Faith Nketsi has once again taken to her social media page to set the record straight about her financial situation. The Have Faith star's name popped up on social media after reports that Standard Bank is threatening to take legal action against her after failing to pay for her credit card.

This comes days after reports that she is on the verge of divorcing her husband and baby daddy Nzuzo Njilo due to his controversial fraud court case.

According to a post shared on Twitter, the mother of one owes the bank R200 000 and was issued a legal notice by the bank. A post shared by the popular page @jozitube showed Faith Nketsi's response to the allegations.

The reality television star headed to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a message she received from a journalist asking about the matter and slammed the rumours. The star made it clear that her fancy lifestyle is not paid for by credit cards. She wrote:

"Imagine this. On a random Saturday, minding my business, now I am being notified through a journalist that I own a credit card?

Faith Nketsi allegedly married in community of property, fans weigh in: “It’s a recipe for disaster”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo are said to have separated and pursuing a divorce. The media personality recently addressed issues of her marriage, where she revealed that she had moved out of the couple's marital home.

Now, in a shocking twist, it's revealed that Faith and her controversial businessman hubby had been married in community of property. Mzansi shared their thoughts on the couple's marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News