Faith Nketsi is said to have split with her husband and father of her child, Nzuzo Njilo

The couple had supposedly married in community of property and fans of the media personality were shocked to find this out in her show, Have Faith

Mzansi weighed in on the couple's marriage and Faith's current predicament

Mzansi is shocked to find that Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo are allegedly married in community and expressed their worry about the media personality. Images: faith.nketsi

Faith Nketsi and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo are said to have separated and pursuing a divorce. The media personality recently addressed issues of her marriage, where she revealed that she had moved out of the couple's marital home.

Now, in a shocking twist, it's revealed that Faith and her controversial businessman hubby had been married in community of property. Mzansi shared their thoughts on the couple's marriage.

Faith Nketsi reveals the status of her marriage

In an episode on her recently renewed show, Have Faith, Faith Nketsi met up with her lawyer to discuss the way forward after hinting at divorcing her husband, Nzuzo Njilo.

The media personality and her hubby allegedly celebrated their union with a lobola celebration. In a tweet posted by Mmatapa_anita, the user shared a glimpse of Faith's conversation with her lawyer:

"Faith Nketsi got married to that scammer in COP #HaveFaith"

She went on:

"She’s busy asking the lawyer if she needs to divorce because they didn’t 'sign anything' - this is a conversation she should’ve had with the lawyer BEFORE all that mess."

Mzansi weighs in on Faith Nketsi's marriage

Fans of the media personality were shocked to learn the status of her marriage, where many called her husband out for allegedly being a con artist:

16_Baby10 said:

"Nah...what a recipe for disaster!"

alwaysTshabangu responded:

"When we tell them they go to 5 different lawyers and get the same answer, come back online to say 'the law is not fair.'"

Kgapa_II commented:

"He’s a scammer after all, calculated moves."

Ylanda__ posted:

"Oh he's planning a massive heist."

biccapital said:

"Guys COP is no longer safe especially if you have lesser assets. It's not advisable at all. The one with more assets has a higher chance to accumulate more debt that will wipe your assets faster than a supersonic jet."

Shupi_Kay responded:

"I’m judging her so much for that."

Sharon_Mushwana added:

"She miscalculated."

