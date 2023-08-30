Faith Nketsi's fans couldn't keep calm following the announcement that the star's show Have Faith was renewed for another season

The show, which showcases the star's life and career ended on a high note when she shared her birthing experience in the final episode

The news of a new season coming sent shockwaves across South Africa as many fans are anxiously waiting for the show

Faith Nketsi's fans' followers are over the moon after a recent announcement that another season of the show is in the works.

Faith Nketsi’s reality show ‘Have Faith’ has been renewed for Season 5. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi's Have Faith renewed for Season 5

Fans of the popular show Have Faith recently had their prayers answered following the news that the popular show was renewed for another season.

The show follows the life, family and career of one of Mzansi's most popular socialites Faith Nketsi. Those who watched the previous season got to see the star address rumours about her marriage and also witnessed a glimpse of the birth video in the final episode.

According to a post shared by popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald, the show will be airing on MTV. The post read:

"Faith Nketsi’s reality show has been renewed for a 5th season and will be coming soon to your screens on MTV."

SA can't wait for Faith Nketsi's show

Social media users were grinning from ear to ear following the announcement. Many said Have Faith is one of the best reality TV shows in Mzansi.

@melody_modile said:

"I'm excited for this.... one of the good ones... after the Ranakas, and the Balas, this is definitely in my top 5... I believe it's even better than Zinhle and Somizis."

@shukrani__ commented:

"It's worth it I watched like 2 seasons and it's better than all reality shows on BET"

@Carol_Mph0 said:

"When she didn’t post Sky’s birthday party, I figured it’s probably because it was filmed for the show."

