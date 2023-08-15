Faith Nketsi recently celebrated her daughter Sky's first birthday with a Disney-inspired party

The TV personality and her friends flooded their Instagram stories with messages and censored pictures of baby Sky

Faith also shared small details about her pregnancy, hinting at some complications and thanking God they both made it

Faith Nketsi celebrated her daughter's birthday and said they almost didn't make it during birth. Images: 9th_block_productions

Faith Nketsi is the mother of a one-year-old since celebrating her daughter Sky's first birthday. The proud mother couldn't help but share her excitement on social media, also suggesting that she had a complex delivery.

Faith hints at birth complications

Faith hinted at experiencing issues during labour with Sky. The TV personality shared a series of tweets suggesting that both herself and her daughter could have lost their lives during the delivery.

"Doctors scared us so much but at the same time they saved both our lives. I’m so in awe of that day. WE DID IT, BABY GIRL!"

Though she did not divulge any more information, it's quite clear that Sky is a miracle baby which explains Faith's gratitude to motherhood.

Faith's excitement over Sky's 1st birthday

Briefly News previously shared the socialite's tweet celebrating 9 months as Sky's mommy.

Posting on her Twitter page, Faith has been amped to celebrate her daughter's birthday. The dancer also posted that she had a team of people working on Sky's party.

Faith's friends understood the assignment

Faith hosted a group of friends for her daughter's party and just like the Have Faith star, they all hid baby Sky's face. Her closest mates shared Sky's pictures with emojis covering her face, all while wishing her a happy birthday.

The South African shared pictures and videos from the party, where Faith dressed as Princes Jasmine from Aladdin.

Faith has contemplated revealing her daughter's face

In a recent report, Briefly News shared that Faith was considering posting uncensored pictures of her daughter.

The TV personality said that she wants to let go of her fear and not have to ask strangers to delete stolen pictures of Sky.

"I’m so tired of walking up to strangers and calling them out and asking them to delete the pictures they sneakily took. People are wild."

