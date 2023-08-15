A little over six months since AKA's murder, his family is still being shown nationwide support for their loss

Lynn Forbes recently shared some of her favourite songs by her son, two of which are personal favourites from Mass Country

She went on to reveal her future plans, which tie in with another Mass Country song that she enjoys

Lynn Forbes identifies with 'Mass Country' songs and she shared her favourites. Images: lynnforbesza

Just six months after AKA's tragic killing in Durban, his family is being embraced by the industry and shown support in their mourning. Since the release of Mass Country, his mom says Ease and Everest became her favourites because of her emotional connection to the songs.

Why Everest is Lynn's "favourite favourite"

Talking to Slikour OnLife, Lynn shared that Everest is her current favourite because of her plans to climb Mount Everest in 2024. She went on to share that she's going to base camp to prepare for the journey and Everest gives her the confidence to pursue her dream.

"My favourite favourite is 'Everest' because I'm climbing Mount Everest next year."

Mount Everest is located in Asia and is the highest mountain above sea level at over 8800m high. In 2018, Lynn climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and detailed the blissful experience in an Instagram post.

Lynn's emotional connection to Ease

In the interview, Lynn shared that Ease became her first favourite from Mass Country because it's an emotional song. The rapper's mom was unable to put into words how special the song is to her.

" 'Ease' for me is a very emotional song. I don't think people understand that song the way I do."

The song features Blxckie and Yanga Chief and details a rocky relationship with a significant other.

"You're so over me, can't go on with me. You get off and leave, don't got time for me."

Lynn's venture into podcasting

Briefly News reported that Mama Lynn has taken up podcasting to help and empower middle-aged women who are navigating life.

Outspoken Owls is a collaboration with Katie Mohammed and is expected to launch soon. It is said to be unapologetic, enlightening and engaging.

Lynn is also part of Get Real with Lynn and Kay, which reviews spas and retreats. The channel recently turned one and offered an integrated wellness experience.

Tony Forbes' unconventional grief

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to AKA's father visiting nightclubs to connect with his son.

Tony said that he has found his own way of grieving his son's untimely passing, which is to visit clubs AKA used to frequent in order to feel closer to him. Online users were not impressed and accused Tony of chasing clout.

