Faith Nketsi recently celebrated her daughter Sky's major milestone with a heartwarming Instagram post

The doting new mom shared pictures of when she was nine months pregnant and cute pictures of baby Sky at nine months

She professed her love for her beautiful baby girl saying she prayed for her baby and God answered her prayer

Faith Nketsi is taking her role as a mother seriously. The media personality recently poured her heart out in a post to her daughter Sky.

Faith Nketsi has penned a sweet message for her baby girl, Sky. Image: @faith.nketsi

Faith Nketsi warms Mzansi's hearts with her sweet message to baby Sky

The Have Faith star is always giving her followers baby fever with heartwarming posts about her daughter, Sky.

According to ZAlebs, Faith Nketsi recently took to her social media pages and shared a sweet message to mark Sky's 9-month birthday. The media personality posted pictures from when she was nine months pregnant and pictures of baby Sky now.

She said she is grateful that God answered her prayers when she gave her baby Sky. The doting new mother posted the sweetest snaps of her baby on her special milestone. She wrote:

"I’m feeling so emotional today. I stare at her in aware. I still can’t believe she’s my baby. She’s given life so much more meaning. I’m so blessed!

"For this child I prayed for, and the lord answered my prayers. I thank you . To the girl that made me a mom: I love you so much.

"I’ve never loved this much❤️ my love for you is like no other. Unconditional. My heart has your name my beautiful Sky Sky. You are a blessing. A gift from God. We cherish you and love you ❤️"

Faith Nketsi's followers can't get enough of baby Sky after the star's moving post

Social media users admitted that Faith Nketsi's posts about Sky gave them baby fever. Many lauded the reality television star for taking her role as a mother seriously.

@nolwazi_njilo said:

"Sky Sky is blessed to have you as her mother. Happy 9 months to my baby ."

@zazi_klaas added:

"No coz when Sky's school calls for a parents meeting, she's gonna pull up with you I don't know a better flex!"

@sanelekhumalo noted:

"Lalela in your hot mommy era."

@gracetroms added:

"We don't want to hear about trading , faith Nketsi is the topic over here mama ka sky"

@mj_bestylinnit wrote:

"You give your child everything that she deserves, everything you didn't in your younger age you give it to her. Now that's true mother love @faith.nketsi."

