A determined young woman's journey to becoming an accountant has struck a chord

Her candid video capturing a meltdown over the complexities of her studies has resonated widely

The young hun's vulnerability showcases the highs and lows of the accounting path, inspiring others to persevere through their struggles

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Young woman showcases how hard it is to study accounting in video. Images: @brandon_haye/TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

A young woman's journey to become an accountant captures hearts and sympathies alike.

A young aspiring accountant's candid meltdown strikes a chord.

With honesty as her guide, her friend Brandon Haye revealed in a post the intense struggles of mastering the world of finance. Through candid video and relatable posts, the young hun shared the rollercoaster of emotions she's experiencing while tackling complex concepts. The post offered unfiltered glimpse of her meltdown and it has struck a chord with many.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi shares their thoughts on young hun's mini meltdown.

Her vulnerability has united a community of learners who all face the daunting task of making sense of spreadsheets, accountancy and balance sheets. This young woman's openness is a reminder that every journey has its ups and downs, no matter how daunting.

The comments section is ablaze with supportive messages and stories of people's own trials and tribulations:

@Lolo commented:

"I know that " I should have done something different with my life" line very well So glad it's done."

@Hope shared her experience:

" In 3rd year and I get like this every second week."

@ shared her thoughts:

"Broo don't say that, I'm looking up to you!"

@NastassjaWarriorQueen commented about her experience:

"At Ey I used to laugh when they used to gift the new CAs a tv for passing board 2. These poor people didn’t see sun for 6 months during JIT."

@aspiringhousewife said:

"So relatable."

@Ronewa Makhaga commented:

"Had one of these for past week."

Johannesburg woman bags accounting degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, proud of the win

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young lady in Johannesburg is thrilled about obtaining her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The graduate obtained her Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and posted lovely pictures from the day.

The sweetest messages poured in for the gorgeous hun from people who were all too eager to wish her well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News