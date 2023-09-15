Reality TV star and influencer Faith Nketsi has revealed her daughter Sky Njilo's face to the public, ending the long-standing curiosity of South Africans

Faith Nketsi accidentally posted a video of her one-year-old daughter on her Instagram stories, prompting fans to quickly capture screenshots

Social media users expressed their excitement and admiration for baby Sky's beauty, with many celebrities and fans commenting on her adorable appearance

Faith Nketsi has finally given South Africans a glimpse of her beautiful daughter Sky Njilo's face. The star who has been hiding her daughter's face from the public said she mistakenly posted a video on her Instagram stories.

Faith Nketsi has finally shared pictures showing her daughter Sky Njilo's face. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi shares daughter Sky Njilo's face

South Africans' prayers have finally been answered. Social media users have been begging reality television star and influencer Faith Nketsi to show her daughter Sky Njilo's face.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the Have Faith star surprised her followers when she shared pictures of baby Sky's face. She said she mistakenly posted a short clip showing her one-year-old daughter on her status and fans were already circulating screenshots on social media. She then decided to share pictures of her daughter on her page. The post read:

"I posted my little princess by mistake on my story and y’all are quick with screenshots . Anyways, introducing to you all, our little princess, the love of my absolute life! My pride and joy. SKY NJILO."

Faith Nketsi's fans react to her adorable post

Social media users were ecstatic after seeing Sky's face for the first time. Many said they couldn't get enough of the tiny tot's beauty.

@babes_wodumo said:

"Wamuhle "

@thuli_phongolo wrote:

"So adorable "

@londie_london_official added:

"Hello Cutie "

@jenny_otakponmwen noted:

"Wow such beautiful pictures Pholo. She is as beautiful as you. U were always beautiful. When u were young, like 2/3 years Everyone used to stop me to tell me that you are beautiful "

@billa.anastacia wrote:

"We thank God for those quick hands because we get to see this gorgeous princess finally ❤️"

@cleopatra_masilela said:

"She’s soo adorable omg !!! can’t believe you were hiding such beautiful girl "

@thabee_happy commented:

"Her mamas twin "

