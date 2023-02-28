Brenda Ngxoli has finally shared pictures of her beautiful baby girl on her social media pages

The Queen actress surprised her followers when she announced that she was a new mother in October 2022

Brenda joins a long list of fellow celebs like Faith Nketsi, Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Natasha Thahane who also became mothers last year

Top South African actress Brenda Ngxoli has finally introduced her baby girl Sky Ngxoli to the world.

Brenda Ngxoli finally shared her daughter's face on social media. Image: @brandangxoli.

The actress first announced the arrival of her bundle of joy in October last year when she posted a sweet picture holding the baby.

Brenda Ngxoli shares first pictures of her baby girl

The new mom has been keeping details about her baby hush-hush since announcing her arrival last year. According to ZAlebs, Brenda Ngxoli recently melted hearts when she finally showed her baby's face and name.

The doting mother shared a slideshow of baby Sky's pictures alongside the handle of her Instagram page. She wrote:

"@sky_ngxoli is her Name❤Sky Ngxoli daughter to Brenda Ngxoli. Happy Sunday❤. Peace ❤ and Happiness to us All."

It looks like Sky is already a little star. Her Instagram page currently boasts more than 700 followers and she is already booking gigs and already racking in the bag.

Faith Nketsi says her booty grew bigger after having baby Sky, new mom complains about her postpartum body

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi recently shared a post that most moms found relatable. The new mom complained about her body changes after giving birth.

According to TimesLIVE, Faith announced that she gave birth to her baby girl, Sky, in late August 2022. Since then, she has shared relatable mom content, especially for first-time moms.

Taking to Twitter, Faith said she's very satisfied with her postpartum body, but her booty grew bigger. While some people fight hard in the gym or even go under the knife to get a bigger behind, Nketsi said she doesn't like hers.

