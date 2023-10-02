Mommy Club reality star Mrs Mops and her husband, Isaac Mophatlane, allegedly lost their 5-bedroom mansion at an auction

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star's home was recently spotted on Bidders Choice, where it was auctioned for R5 million

Mzansi had mixed feelings about this, with some rejoicing at this news because many felt as though she was too full of herself

Mrs Mops made headlines after her home with her husband, Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane, was allegedly auctioned.

Mrs Mops lost out on her five bedroom double-storey Pretoria mansion after it was auctioned for R5 million.

Source: Instagram

Mrs. Mops and husband lose home

According to City Press, the Mommy Club reality star Mrs. Mops and her husband Isaac Mophatlane's abode was allegedly auctioned for more than R5 million.

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star's Pretoria home was recently spotted on Bidders Choice by netizens who expressed shock by the news.

The auction of the Waterkloof house took place on Wednesday, 27 September 2023. The news publication further added that the house had not officially been sold as the bank still had to approve the purchase.

Mrs Mops and Isaac allegedly owed Nedbank R9 million for the mansion, and when they failed to pay off their debt, it was put on auction.

Mzansi reacts to the news of Mops' home auction

Mzansi had mixed feelings about this, with some rejoicing at this news because many felt Mrs. Mops was villainy on the Showmax reality series.

X (Twitter) users took to the platform to share their thoughts on the auction, with some failing to sympathise with the couple.

@Thee_Cherri expressed:

"I don’t feel sorry for MrsMops one bit though. She needs to get off her high horse. Disgusted me ukufa the entire season of Mommy Club."

@PortiaMabunda_ added:

"She was so nasty! Bashing other women, looking down on how they look, what they wear etc, calling them ratchet and basically saying she’s the classy and put together one."

@Khuthala_ responded:

"I rejoice when bad things happen to wealthy people."

@aziledon joked:

"It's the road back to Tsakane."

@TheNameIsAnswer responded:

"Justice for Nunurai."

@missparker20 added:

"This is sad. She is very quite there by instagram."

