The Mommy Club star Tshegofatso Manche was allegedly taken to court over R100 000 overdraft debt by an unnamed bank

This was after she failed to repay a loan she allegedly took out in 2014 to fund her company, LA Manche

But, the TV star and fashion influencer is fighting back as she argued that the bank is using the court system unfairly

Financial troubles have allegedly hit The Mommy Club star Tshegofatso Manche. She allegedly is in debt following an unpaid loan taken out in 2014.

Ms Manche and the bank tussle over unpaid debt

According to ZiMoja, the TV star and fashion influencer known to her supporters as Ms Manche was allegedly taken to court over R100 000 overdraft debt by an unnamed bank.

This is because she failed to repay a loan she allegedly took out in 2014 to fund her luxury clothing brand LA Manche.

The initial loan has incurred 24% interest yearly, leaving the entrepreneur with a debt of R250,000.

Tshego is not backing down without a fight

Ms Manche is fighting back as she argued that the bank is using the court system unfairly. Manche claims the bank should take her to a court closest to her, Klerksdorp, and not the North Gauteng High Court.

The reason for this is that when she took out the loan, Manche was still living in the North West.

In addition to this, her legal team is fighting for the court to scrap the agreement as it was not done correctly to begin with.

Ms Manche lives her best life in Turkey

Amid all the drama, Tshego Manche is living her best life in Turkey with her husband. The mother of three shares some breathtaking images of her getaway.

She also shared a motivational quote in one of her recent posts about the year-end stress many seem to get.

"Happiness is a smile away, a tear away, a chance away, a risk away never so much a destination but a feeling wherever you are."

Source: Briefly News