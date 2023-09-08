Prince Bulo, a musician and producer associated with Afrotainment, is facing allegations of not repaying a R28,000 debt owed to his ex-girlfriend Sinethemba Mbuyazi

Sinethemba claims she provided him with financial assistance for rent, groceries, bills, and even her iPhone during their relationship

She has now enlisted legal representation from Baleni Attorneys Incorporated and issued a 14-day ultimatum for Prince Bulo to settle the outstanding debt

Afrotainment's musician and producer Prince Bulo has been accused of refusing to pay back the money he owes his ex-girlfriend Sinethemba Mbuyazi. The star has reportedly been ghosting the US-based chef without paying her money.

Prince Bulo allegedly swindles his ex-girlfriend

DJ Tira's artist Prince Bulo is in the media for all the wrong reasons. The hitmaker is being accused of refusing to pay back the R28 000 that his US-based ex-girlfriend Sinethemba Mbuyazi gave him.

According to ZiMoja, Sinethemba said she gave Bulo the money on different occasions during their happy times. She noted that he started asking her for help with rent money and other expenses, and she always gave him loans.

The victim added that she paid for his bills and bought him groceries when she visited Mzansi. Sinethemba even revealed that Bulo made her foot the bills every time they went out together. She said:

"I was paying for his toiletries, groceries and things like electricity. He even took my iPhone saying that he can't afford a good phone since I am based in the US, I must give him mine."

Prince Bulo handed letter of demand

Sinethemba Mbuyazi has allegedly handed the issue to Baleni Attorneys Incorporated who have already missed a letter of demand to the star.

Bulo was given 14 days to pay back the money. The lawyers said failure to pay the money will force them to start legal proceedings against him. Part of the letter of demand read:

"We are advised that you are indebted to our client for an amount totalling R22 628.90, being in respect of several loan agreements between yourself and our client. We are advised that you have failed or ignored requests to make payment.

"Despite our client reaching out to you on several times through messages sent to you via WhatsApp, We are therefore left with no other choice but to demand, as we hereby do, that you make payment of the amount due and payment of R22 628,9, within 14 days."

