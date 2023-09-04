Monique Muller has called out certain celebrities who are supporting her ex-boyfriend Katlego Maboe

She recently went on a rant and accused Katlego Maboe of not paying for their son's school fees

Muller said women need some backing as well as motivation, and not just the man

Monique Muller has called out certain celebrities who publicly declared their support for Katlego Maboe amid the child support drama.

Monique Muller previously accused Katlego Maboe for not supporting her in paying for their son's school fees.

Monique slams celebs who support Katlego

On her Instagram stories, Monique Muller specified which celebrities she was mostly aiming at. She outed them as sports presenters and actors without mentioning their names.

She first stated how people are more focused on a different narrative rather than what she is enduring with Katlego.

“A woman got hit in the face with a brick, but you are more upset about baby mama drama.”

She then mentioned the group of celebs she was referring to.

“I forgot to mention sports news anchors, actors. Pull through, use your voice where it matters. Yes, I am calling you out. Come be supportive and motivational for Nikita too.”

Could Monique be calling out Robert Marawa?

In August, sports giant Robert Marawa hailed Katlego Maboe and said he was soaring higher despite the life's challenges he faced.

Robert was congratulating Katlego for breaking viewership records for his competition show, Deal or No Deal.

Maboe thanked Robert for being an inspiration to him.

"Much respect Mr. Marawa. Thank you for being a guiding light of inspiration. Humbled by you, sir!"

Robert continued to praise Katlego and said:

"You are deservedly flying right now.....Avoid looking left, right and backwards.... Just keep flying my Senior!!"

Monique rehashes drama with Katlego

Monique sought advice from netizens about child support issues, alluding that she was facing the same thing with Maboe. She claimed that he allegedly lied about his income, claiming that his monthly expenses range from R25k to R75k, whereas documents claim he spends over R100k.

Monique also said she has no money to pay for attorneys anymore. She told Briefly News:

"This is an ongoing fight...Now I think I have a strong case because he has four attorneys on the maintenance issue."

Ntsiki Mazwai calls out Katlego

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai called Katlego Maboe a loser and blamed Mzansi for enabling his behaviour.

Ntsiki did not mince her words when she publicly criticised the TV presenter.

