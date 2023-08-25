Former Outsurance personality Katlego Maboe found himself being Ntsiki Mazwai's latest target

She weighed in her opinion about the star after his baby mama alleged that Katlego is a deadbeat dad

Social media users were quick to bring her back to order, calling out her habit of being bias

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Ntsiki Mazwai has called Katlego Maboe a loser amid his deadbeat dad accusations, adding that South Africans enabled him. Images: @katlegomaboe, @missntiskimazwi, @moniquemulleroffical

Source: Instagram

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai added to Katlego Maboe's long list of insults when she called him out on Twitter amid his deadbeat allegations.

Ntsiki Mazwai calls Katlego Maboe a loser

The outspoken Miss Mazwai took to Twitter to give Kat a new name:

"This guy is such a loser omg... and you all enabled him."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Uwrongo hitmaker was replying to a status posted by MDN News reporting that The Deal or No Deal presenter was accused by his estranged wife, Monique Muller, of not paying for his son's school fees.

Check out the tweet below:

Tweeps protect Katlego Maboe from Ntsiki Mazwai

Some people from Twitter called her out for not doing her research on trending social topics:

@QuincyZena noticed:

"Maar wena you always take one side of the story without verification. Kodwa kwezakho you always want to give your side of the story."

@Gaddafi187 asked:

"When is 'Unfollowed' starting mam? I want to see you and your friend Mihlali."

@NakeliKatlego was annoyed:

"Do you have the full story or you are just commenting because you can? Please use your brains mamas, aowa man."

@Lesetja17615421 educated:

"Ntsiki, it's not a responsibility of a father to make sure that school fees are paid. Both parents must contribute 50% each towards school fees."

Social media cancels Outsurance after firing Katlego Maboe

The insurance company came under fire after it terminated all adverts that included the presenter. The ban came after he confessed to cheating in a video ambush by Muller.

Netizens found it unfair that the talent had lost his coins due to his love life being aired without his consent.

Ntsiki Mazwai goes off at Musa Khawula

In another Briefly News story, Mazwai directed a video at the gossip blogger, warning him to steer clear from her path.

In the intense video, she calls Khawula a drunkard and depressed insomniac who should be preparing for his orange overalls as a prisoner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News