Social media activist Ntsiki Mazwai has sent a stern warning message to Musa Khawula

She took to her Instagram to record a video telling the Pope of Pop where to get off

Her followers applauded her for dealing with Musa, who had been a thorn in a lot of celebrities' flesh

Controversial poet and human rights activist Ntsiki Mazwai does not apologise for her displeasure. This time, she didn't hesitate to call Musa Khawula a murderer on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai has called out Musa Khawula in a recent rant, telling him that he should be preparing to serve time in prison. Images: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @musathepope

Ntsiki Mazwai calls Musa Khawula a murderer in an Instagram video

The Urongo hitmaker used her Instagram to tell Musa Khawula where to get off in a video. She mixes isiXhosa and English in the warning she titled:

"@musathepope keep my name out your mouth killerndini."

She calls Musa a depressed and murderous insomniac who should learn to keep people's business out of his mouth.

She advised him that he should prepare himself for prison and get counselling.

Here is the video below:

Social media reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's message to Musa Khawula

This is what Ntsiki's followers had to say about her outburst:

@iamvivianmokome wanted the message to get across:

"Loud speaker tu!"

@alexandermangane applauded:

"Khuluma watchman/woman never quiet."

@live4aliving1 asked:

"Louder, please!"

@vuyiseka_stokwe was appalled by Musa:

"Unezothe kela Musa shame."

Ntsiki supports Lerato Kganyago after Musa's violation

Ntsiki made her stance clear against Musa after a video of radio personality Lerato Kganyago broke down, the publication The South African reported.

Lerato had taken to Musa's Instagram Live to confront Musa while in tears demanding he back off from her and her family while verbally assaulting him.

Ntsiki unsubscribed from his channel and called for other subscribers to do the same.

Mihlali Ndamase gives Musa Khawula a beating

Ina another Briefly News report, influencer Mihlali Ndamase admitted to assaulting the gossip blogger and threatened more harm to his face.

Ndamase had been a victim of Khawula's proud bullying for years. He gave out Mihlali's physical address on social media at one point.

Mihalali is not the only celebrity reported to have assaulted Musa.

