Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to defend Lerato Kganyago against controversial blogger Musa Khawula's statements

This comes after the blogger referred to Lerato Kganyago as 'Bonang lite' in one of his controversial posts, which drew the attention of many on the platform

Fans and influential people on Twitter have reacted to blogger Musa Khawula's claims made over the past weekend

Ntsiki Mazwai has come out to defend Lerato Kgayango from trolls on Twitter.

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her social media pages to defend Lerato Kganyago from controversial blogger Musa Khawula. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/ Instagram

This comes after controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula compared Lerato Kganyago to Bonang, dubbing her"Bonang lite."

These statements were made while Khawula was reporting on the Durban July 2022 event that occurred this past weekend, in which the blogger refused to retract the statement he made about Lerato after she reprimanded him.

Mazwai took to Twitter to defend Lerato, claiming that the two media personalities should never be compared because Bonang only has presenting jobs and no other talent.

"But...Lerato Kganyago is much more than a presenter, she also has a skill.... Djing. How can she be a lite version of someone she is doing more than???" she asked her followers.

Mazwai has since posted the following shady tweets about Bonang on her Twitter timeline:

According to Zalebs, Musa and Lerato have had a long feud, and she has been threatening to expose him for the longest time. The publication went on to say that Lerato has threatened to reveal his source in order to clear her name regarding the controversial statements he keeps making on the timeline.

Kganyago took to Twitter to indirectly threatened Khawula with legal action.

She has posted the following on her Twitter timeline:

@Olwee said:

"You can’t control what triggers people. Lerato Kganyago has been called Bonang-Lite since she was on Soweto TV. Shwashwi did it. Kuli did it on headline. Celebrities did in interviews. Celebs she’s been the bigger person to laugh with now."

@Collen_KM wrote:

"I do not condone in anyhow calling Lerato Kganyago “Bonang Lite" it is unfair on her, she worked hard for her reputation!! Imagine if people called Sizwe Dlhomo “Collen lite”? It wouldn’t be fair to him."

@BrunoSigwela also said:

"Calling Lerato Kganyago "Bonang Lite" is distasteful and disrespectful, that woman has worked so hard into building her own brand. Stop being unnecessary."

@iamRTI added:

"If Lerato Kganyago is Bonang lite then all these girls in the entertainment industry abo Bonang lite cause she set the trends."

Boity Thulo praised after a throwback video of her defending Lerato Kgangago from Khuli Roberts surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo is being hailed on social media for standing up for a friend. The stunner defended television and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago from being dissed by the late actress and media personality Kuli Roberts.

The throwback video shows the who's who of Mzansi's entertainment industry having dinner and discussing different issues. Stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, and Boity Thulo were present.

Kuli Roberts then mentions Lerato Kganyago, claiming she tries so hard to be like Bonang. She even suggested that she sounds like Bonang Matheba when she presents. The bashing did not sit well with Boity, who went off at Roberts.

