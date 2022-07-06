Shauwn Mkhize has reacted to the gender-based violence allegations levelled against her son Andile Mpisane by his baby mama Sithelo Shozi

Shozi pulled a shocker when she took to her Instagram stories to share pictures alleging that the Royal AM chairman beat her to a pulp

Shauwn Mkhize issued a statement on social media saying the allegations were false and defamatory

Shauwn Mkhize has broken her silence on the allegations levelled against her son Andile Mpisane by his baby mama Sithelo Shozi. Shozi took to her Instagram stories to share her bruised pictures and claimed that Andile was the one behind it.

Shauwn Mkhize has issued a statement following abuse allegations levelled against Andile Mpisane. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and @sithelo

She further noted that Andile used to beat her to a pulp in front of the whole family and would later buy her expensive gifts to apologise.

Heading to her Instagram page, the flamboyant businesswoman issued a statement debunking the allegations. She said her family never witnessed Sithelo's abuse, and the matter has been handed to their lawyers. The statement read:

"I have been made aware of the allegations made against my family by Sithelo Shozi on her Instagram account, which have since been deleted.

"Given my history and strong stance against Gender-Based Violence, I do not take these accusations lightly. I do not and will never condone violence in any form or nature.

"I would like to categorically state that neither myself nor my family have been witness to any alleged abuse against Sithelo and further like to highlight that these allegations are false and defamatory."

