Kelly Khumalo is making headlines again following the premiere of her much-anticipated reality television show Life with Kelly Khumalo

The stunner promised to hold nothing back in the show and is keeping to her word by dropping bombshells about Senzo Meyiwa and his family

She alleged that Senzo Meyiwa's mother, Nombifuthi Meyiwa, visited a sangoma to try and separate her and Senzo, but it did not work

Kelly Khumalo is not holding back in her highly anticipated reality television show Life With Kelly Khumalo. The star has been dropping bombshells about the Meyiwa family.

Kelly Khumalo has revealed that Senzo Meyiwa's mother wanted to get rid of her with the help of a sangoma. Image: @kellykhumaloza.

Kelly recently made headlines when she claimed that Senzo Meyiwa's family never loved him but only wanted his money. She even said the first thing Senzo's mother said when the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper died was, "who is going to buy us food?"

According to TimesLIVE, the star also alleged that Senzo's mother, Nombifuthi Meyiwa, visited a sangoma to try and get the Empini singer out of their lives. Per the publication, Kelly expressed these sentiments while chatting with her best friend, Wanda Baloyi, about the famous Netflix documentary, Senzo: Murder of a Superstar.

Kelly Khumalo went on to say she is a spiritual person, and anyone who tries to harm her will not succeed. She said:

"I’m a child of the gods hey, if you try to do away with me, it comes back to you. Spiritually, you can’t touch me. It is that clear. If you point a weapon at me, it will come back to you. Whether you like it or not."

