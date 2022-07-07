Skeem Saam viewers took to the timeline to applaud Samukele Mtshali for slaying the character of the villainous Khwezi in the show

Thinking that she had finally killed her fiancé, Khwezi dressed in all black like a grieving widow and even practised how she was going to cry at his home

The fans of the show shared that the actress deserves an award after slaying the mourning scene when she was speaking to Lehasa's uncle

Skeem Saam viewers are slowly falling in love with the villainous Khwezi. Following the latest episode of the SABC 1 soapie, the fans applauded Samukele Mtshali for slaying the character of Khwezi.

‘Skeem Saam’ Viewers applauded Samukele Mtshali for slaying the role of Khwezi. Image: @samukele_mtshali

Source: Instagram

Khwezi rocked up at her fiancé's home dressed like a widow and put on a show. She thought Lehasa was dead, but his uncle told her that he's still alive. Before going to Lehasa's home, she even practised how to cry. In her own words, she was ready to put on a SAFTA performance at Lehasa's home as she thought she had killed him.

Khwezi is not happy that Lehasa is now in a relationship with Pretty and no longer wants to marry her. The South African reports that she wanted to get hitched to him for his money.

Peeps took to Twitter to share that Khwezi, a role played by Samukele Mtshali, deserves a SAFTA for slaying the widow scene.

@konolicious1 said:

"Khwezi killed this villain role."

@bbygalrea wrote:

"Bathong, Khwezi practicing her 'grieving widow' routine, dressed in all black."

@SnqobileYanda commented:

"Na Khwezi is a lunatic, that outfit, the candles, and the fake crying, yeses."

@Tshegow_calushy added:

"She thought Lehasa died... So she was preparing to see malome. She got disappointed when she heard he's alive."

Skeem Saam viewers convinced Lehasa's Khwezi is pregnant

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam trended on the timeline when it aired a spicy episode. The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela were convinced that Khwezi is pregnant with Lehasa's baby.

These days, Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, is head-over-heels in love with his bae, Pretty. The businessman is no longer even interested in getting hitched to his fianceé, Kwezi, a character played by Samukele Mkhize.

Khwezi suddenly fell ill, and many of the show's fans suspect that she's carrying Lehasa's kid. The South African reports that Skeem Saam teasers don't indicate that Khwezi is pregnant but reveal that Pretty, a role portrayed by Lerato Marabe, and Lehasa will get caught in a hotel room.

