Umhlobo Wenene presenter and Gospel singer Bulelani Koyo has succumbed to cancer. He passed away on Monday, 4 July, according to reports.

Gospel Singer and radio presenter Bulelani Koyo has lost his battle to cancer. Image: Bulelani Koyo

Source: Facebook

He stopped working last month because of his ill health. His family shared that he was diagnosed with liver cancer in March this year.

Family spokesperson Andile Kunju told Daily Sun that Bulelani passed on in the presence of his family and friends. The family is still finalising his memorial service and funeral arrangements.

The publication reports that his colleagues on Umhlobo Wenene and his fans took to Facebook to mourn him.

Noma Douse wrote:

"My God Bulelani Koyo you blessed us in many ways. Music is a healer but your music is a master healer in our hearts. I will miss listening to you every Sunday early morning in America time. Umhlobo Wenene won’t be the same yhoo hayi kunzima to accept this."

Monty Manamela commented:

"How I so wish that after the announcement of either funeral or memorial service of BK, choral lovers converge at specific parts of the country and watch live streaming together. Loadshedding might be an obstacle to many if all is not planned timeously especially for those who can't go to EC in person."

Weziwe Vandala Moya said:

"He was such a vibe Maan, always jolly and energetic yhini uJwarha!"

