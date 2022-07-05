Kelly Khumalo charted the Twitter trending list after claiming that nobody knew Senzo Meyiwa until they started dating

The award-winning singer made these claims during a recent exclusive interview where she spoke about the late soccer star

She also blasted the police for failing to apprehend the criminals who shot and killed her baby daddy eight years ago

Kelly Khumalo angered Mzansi when she claimed that she made Senzo Meyiwa popular. The Empini singer said that the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper became a national star when she started dating him.

The star, who has been silent about her baby daddy's death, opened up in a recent interview, blasting the justice system for failing to bring justice.

According to TimesLIVE, Kelly Khumalo made these claims during a recent interview with eNCA. The singer, who was accompanied by her attorney Magdelene Moonsamy said she had nothing to benefit from Senzo's death because "nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand Kelly Khumalo". She said:

"First of all, I was Kelly Khumalo before Senzo Meyiwa. I did not know who Senzo Meyiwa was until a friend of mine explained to me who he was. Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand Kelly Khumalo. I have had nothing to gain with either his wins or his loses."

Kelly's utterances did not sit well with Mzansi Twitter users, who felt it was a slap in the face of Senzo Meyiwa's legacy and family. Many blasted the talented singer for thinking she made Senzo who he was.

@AshleyMakgatho said:

"Logically nje what do you think attracted Kelly Khumalo to Senzo Meyiwa if not the fact that he was a famous footballer? You think it was his dashing looks and personality? Please be serious."

@tintswalomegacy commented:

"When Senzo was alive, we were still confusing Kelly Khumalo with Khanyi Mbau… what does she mean she was bigger than theee Senzo Meyiwa? The nerve."

