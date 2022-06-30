LaConco took to her timeline to show off a gift she got from her "baby daddy" and many were convinced she was talking about Jacob Zuma

The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star only has one bundle of joy and she shares the kid with the former Mzansi president

Social media users shared mixed reactions to her post, with some even accusing her of being an attention-seeker, while others were surprised that she and JZ are still an item

LaConco took to social media to show off the gift she got from her "baby daddy". The Real Housewives of Durban star shared a snap of herself rocking the gown she received, apparently from former president Jacob Zuma.

LaConco showed off the gift she apparently got from Jacob Zuma. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

Even though she didn't mention his name, the reality TV star's fans were convinced that she was talking about the veteran politician because she has only one child with him.

LaConco, real name Nonkanyiso Conco, took to Instagram to share the snap of her keeping warm with the gift, reports ZAlebs. A peep screenshotted her post and re-shared it on Twitter.

Many people took to the timeline and accused LaConco of being an attention-seeker while others shared that they don't see anything wrong with her post, as long as she's happy.

@Lavish_yash said:

"Urgh, she’s an attention hobo. Is JZ even on socials?"

@herrkindness wrote:

"As long as she is happy?"

@IZanok commented:

"She’s thanking her baby daddy for her gown."

@pepini525 wrote:

"Ubab' wengane usho uMsholozi njalo (Baby daddy, she's referring to Msholozi."

@Gugu_Zullu added:

"Ubaba wengane (baby daddy)... an 80-year-old."

MaKhumalo throws serious shade at LaConco's failed relationship with Jacob Zuma

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaKhumalo threw major shade in the direction of LaConco. The two ladies started beefing after LaConco shaded her co-star for arriving late at her dinner in one of the episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban.

MaKhumalo, who also stars in her family show Uthando Nesthembu, shared some of the reasons she believes LaConco doesn't like her. MaKhumalo reportedly roasted LaConco's failed relationship with former Mzansi president, Jacob Zuma. LaConco is Zuma's baby mama.

MaKhumalo shared that LaConco's beef with her has everything to do with her past. She suggested that she needs to heal and let go of the past.

