MaKhumalo has slammed LaConco for snubbing her on the Real Housewives of Durban and allegedly threw serious shade at her failed relationship with former Mzansi leader Jacob Zuma

MaKhumalo was responding to the treatment she received from LaConco when she was late for her dinner in one of the new episodes of the reality TV show

LaConco is Zuma's baby mama and their relationship allegedly ended shortly after she gave birth to their baby and MaKhumalo believes that's why LaConco is jealous of her

MaKhumalo has thrown major shade in the direction of LaConco. The two ladies started beefing after LaConco shaded her co-star for arriving late at her dinner in one of the episodes of Real Housewives of Durban.

LaConco and MaKhumalo are beefing following a nasty episode of 'Real Housewives of Durban'. Image: @_laconco, @thobilek

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo, who also stars on her family show Uthando Nesthembu, has shared some of the reasons she believes LaConco doesn't like her.

MaKhumalo reportedly roasted LaConco's failed relationship with former Mzansi president, Jacob Zuma. LaConco is Zuma's baby mama.

According to Daily Sun, MaKhumalo shared that LaConco's beef with her has everything to do with her past. She suggested that she needs to heal and let go of the past.

"I guess she is saying all these things to heal from her past relationship... I’ve become a painful reminder of her failed relationship,"she said, according to The South African.

The viewers of Real Housewives of Durban felt sorry for MaKhumalo when LaConco gave her a cold shoulder when she joined the reality show. They slammed LaConco for snubbing MaKhumalo.

'Uthando Nesthembu' fans feel sorry for MaKhumalo, slam Musa Mseleku

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nesthembu viewers are not happy about Musa Mseleku following a fire episode of the show. The polygamist is said to be dating another woman on top of the four wives he has.

The viewers of the show slammed Mseleku because his side chick's surname is Khumalo. The fans feel sorry for his fourth wife because she's also a Khumalo.

The fans got hot under the collar when Mseleku mentioned that he would get another woman from the Khumalo clan to give him kids because MaKhumalo has not given birth since they got married a few years back. The fans were shook when they found out that Musa Mseleku is already dating a lady with the same surname. @mfundo17328788 said:

"So when Mseleku suggested to MaKhumalo that he should get a Khumalo woman to marry, he was already busy with a Khumalo lady."

