Kelly Khumalo has come under fire from social media users after the release of the trailer of her reality TV show

Fans felt the timing of the release of the star's show Life With Kelly Khumalo 's trailer, was bad, especially with the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial

Social media users felt the star is using the ongoing noise around the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to market her show

Kelly Khumalo is trending for all the wrong reasons once again. The star has been accused of using the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial to market her reality television show Life With Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo has been blasted by social media users for releasing the trailer of her upcoming show despite the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa death trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Khumalo caught the attention of social media users when she dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated reality show.

From the look of things, nothing is off-limits, and many fans can't wait for the explosive season, The South African reports.

Reacting to the video clip that has since gone viral, Twitter users seem to be unimpressed by the timing of the video. Many accused the star of trying to monetise Senzo Meyiwa's death.

@Kgothat94869068 said:

"She should've addressed the situation years ago but she refused, now that she's in trouble she wants to quickly clear her name by following in her friend's footsteps. She's been saying the same thing since the first season "people want me guilty".

@Sgoloza_Esmehlo added:

"She's undergoing a trial that bloody show needs to be paused!"

Kelly Khumalo's song Ngathwala Ngaye angers Mzansi, says she sacrificed Senzo Meyiwa

In more related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo's name has been marred with controversy since Senzo Meyiwa's death. The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed in Khumalo's mother's house in October 2014.

No arrest has been made since that fateful night, and the police have been going back and forth investigating the murder trial.

In a new development, a new witness is set to testify that they saw the Empini singer shooting her former lover and baby daddy. Following the news, peeps have also pointed out that Khumalo's song Ngwathwala Ngaye also gives her away, The South African reports.

