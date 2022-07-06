Social media users have praised Boity Thulo after an old video of her standing up for Lerato Kgangago from the late Kuli Roberts surfaced

Boity Thulo is being hailed on social media for standing up for a friend. The stunner defended television and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago from being dissed by the late actress and media personality Kuli Roberts.

Boity Thulo has been held for being a friend's keeper after a video of her defending Lerato Kganyago. Image: @boity and @leratokganyago

The throwback video shows the who's who of Mzansi's entertainment industry having dinner and discussing different issues. Stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo and Boity Thulo were present.

Kuli Roberts then mentions Lerato Kganyago, claiming she tries so hard to be like Bonang. She even suggested that she sounds like Bonang Matheba when she presents. The bashing did not sit well with Boity, who went off at Roberts.

Twitter users hailed Boity for being a true friend. Peeps said many friends wouldn't stand up for each other like that.

"Yes. May her soul rest in peace. Khuli used to actively bash Lerato. Bonang had nothing to do with it, even Boity got into it with Khuli and that’s what Lerato said on her live that she respects Boity for defending her."

