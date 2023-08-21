NaakMusiQ has found himself in the middle of a Betway scam used to attract customers

The popular singer's photo was advertised to bait potential customers in a classic get-money-quick scheme and he responded

NaakMusiQ is not the only celebrity whose image has been used in similar scams for money or status

NaakMusiQ responds to a scammer using him to promote Betway. Images: NaakMusiQ

Actor and musician, NaakMusiQ was recently used to attract Betway customers by a user claiming to have taught him how to use the gambling platform. The singer's picture beside his new car was posted as a way to prove the supposed teacher's ability to help you win big on Betway.

NaakMusiQ is used in a Betway scam

NaakMusiQ's photo was used to bait customers to join Betway and win big like him. In the post, the user referred to Naak as Thabang Mahlangu and congratulated him on the new car he bought with his Betway profits.

Though this one may be a lighthearted joke, the trend is widely known and is used to attract vulnerable users to spend their money on gambling platforms.

NaakMusiQ responds to his Betway 'teacher's post

The Mamelani singer was taken aback to find that his picture was being advertised to promote a platform he probably doesn't use. He responded to the post and set off thousands of comments thereafter.

"Unbelievable."

Many fans reacted to the claim with some jokingly referring to Naak as Thabang and congratulating him on his new BMW.

Black_Aurum said:

"Congratulations, Thabang."

prudence_tsh commented:

"Learn to congratulations other people Anga."

HermaineM responded:

"Congratulations Mr Mahlangu!"

like_confetti said:

"Let people hustle. It’s tough out there Anga."

Celebs came out about being scammed

Many celebrities have become victims of fraud where someone used their image or name to scam unsuspecting individuals.

The problem is unavoidable since many scammers have become very informed and intelligent. The only thing celebs can do is act as quickly as Thuli Phongolo once they come across such issues to stop the scammers in their tracks.

Briefly News recently reported DJ Tira's issue where he uncovered a scammer using his name to have people send them money.

Source: Briefly News