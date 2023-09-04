Ambitiouz Record owner Kgosi Mahumapelo was dragged to CCMA by his employees for unpaid salaries

The record label offices haven't been occupied for the past four months, and South Africans have been speculating why

Ambitiouz Record's CEO cut back some employees, and most of the record label cars have allegedly been repossessed

What was once the entertainment industry's biggest and most wanted record label has become a non-paying employee zone. Ambitiouz Entertainment founder and CEO Kgosi Mahumapelo finds himself in hot water.

Kgosi dragged to the CCMA by employees

Ambitiouz Entertainment employees are gatvol with the record label, as they last paid for months.

According to ZiMoja, a source shared that Kgosi Mahumapelo hasn't been paying his employees, so they resorted to stop working.

"Things are bad, many artists have left Kgosi. He is going through the most. Some employees went to CCMA due to frustration of chasing Kgosi for their salaries, which haven't been paid since March this year," the source said.

The source also mentioned that the Ambitiouz Records owner, Kgosi, doesn't attend the CCMA hearings. Instead, he sends someone named Omphile on his behalf.

"Sometimes he picks up calls, but most days he doesn't, that is why people decided to go to CCMA," the source added.

Another source came forward and shared that Kgosi sold his car fraudulently to his former employee, which was later repossessed.

The source said though lawyers are handling this matter and Kgosi promised to pay the guy, the employee is pissed off as he used his last savings to buy the car.

Netizens react to artists leaving Ambitiouz Record

Ambitiouz Records has dropped a lot of talented musicians due to the artists themselves claiming that they were not getting paid well and were being exploited by the owner. Artists from the long list of artists, including Sjava, Amanda Black, Fifi Cooper, Emtee and A-reece.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the mixed reactions our readers shared on our official Facebook page:

Some netizens slammed the record company for exploiting its artists, while others praised the company for signing new artists and promoting them:

Zamaswazi Dlamini responded:

"The artist should take Ambitiouz as their step-up platform and not sign a long-term contract. As soon as you know, thank them, bow, and never look back."

Siphelele S'phe Hlumakazi said:

"Ambitious is working with the government."

Nomazizi Majama Mtuzula Majama wrote:

"At least those who will be signed by them already know the salary, thanks to Dubai."

Lunga Potyo said:

"Exploitation at it's best. The sad part is that the owner is a young black man, he knows their struggle yet he doing this to his brothers and sisters."

Mokoena Pheello Piet responded:

"Nevertheless, this was the A-team we knew aw baf2."

Emanuel Maphothoma wrote:

"Maybe Ambitiouz was not formed for same reasons as likes of Kalawa was. Kalawa was formed by artists who hustled and Ambitiouz well, what I know is that the guy's father is a politician maybe he helped him start the company."

Intaba Yase Dubai drops Ambitiouz Entertainment

In a previous story by Briefly News, musician Intaba Yase Dubai issued a statement on social media that he is dropping Ambitiouz Records to start his own record label.

The Sbali hitmaker and the stable trended recently over their Imali Eningi royalties drama. The star also claimed that he only got paid R3 700 per month by the label while he was gigging every weekend.

