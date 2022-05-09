Ambitiouz Entertainment has been dropped by many of its award-winning artists including Sjava, Emtee, Amanda Black and A-Reece among others

The artists claimed the controversial record company never paid them enough for their work while some said they were paid on a monthly basis while they were gigging every weekend

Briefly News readers shared mixed reactions as some applauded the company for unearthing talent while others slammed the stable for exploiting them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi has reacted to the talented artists who have left controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment. Briefly News recently posted about why some of the musicians dropped the notorious stable.

Amanda Black, Sjava and Emtee are some of the artists who dropped Ambitiouz Entertainment. Image: @amandablacksa, @sjava_atm, @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The likes of Sjava, Emtee, Amanda Black, Fifi Cooper and A-Reece, among many, left the music company after claiming they were not getting paid well and being exploited by its owners.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the mixed reactions our readers shared on our official Facebook page:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Some peeps praised the company for signing and promoting unknown artists while others slammed it for exploiting them.

Thabo Kgasago commented:

"I still love Ambitiouz because it takes risks by signing unknown artists when other companies are reluctant to sign them. They later bite the hand that fed them. It is business not some charity."

Matrickx Marwanqana wrote:

"At least they can market and promote an artist."

Nomazizi Majama Mtuzula Majama said:

"At least those who will be signed by them already know the salary. Thanks to Dubai."

Karabo Karabo commented:

"Artists in SA are in trouble. No wonder why Black Coffee and Nasty C went abroad."

Zamaswazi Dlamini wrote:

"I think artist should take Ambitiouz as their step up platform and not sign a long period contract. As soon as you're known, thank them, take a bow and never look back."

Taurus Cruz said:

"Unfortunately our upcoming artists don't know their worth when it comes to contract negotiation and on the other hand I salute Ambitiouz Ent for taking a risk signing them, unlike other so called labels."

Lunga Potyo added:

"Exploitation at its best. The sad part is that the owner is a young black man, he knows their struggle yet he's doing this to his brothers and sisters."

Intaba Yase Dubai drops Ambitiouz Entertainment

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Intaba Yase Dubai has dropped Ambitiouz Entertainment. The singer took to social media to issue a statement about his decision to exit the controversial record label.

The Sbali hitmaker and the stable trended recently over their Imali Eningi royalties drama. The star also claimed that he only got paid R3 700 per month by the label while he was gigging every weekend.

Taking to Facebook, Intaba expressed that he'll now drop new music under his own label, 3.7 Entertainment. ZAlebs reports that Intaba shared that he almost gave up on his music career because he wasn't getting paid what he deserves.

Source: Briefly News