Intaba Yase Dubai has parted ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment following the recent drama over royalty payments for his song with Big Zulu, Imali Eningi

The Sbali singer also claimed that he was only getting paid R3 700 a month by the controversial record label despite performing all over Mzansi weekly

In a statement, the star shared that he'll continue dropping new music from his own record label, 3.7 Entertainment, and his fans said they'll support him

Intaba Yase Dubai has dropped Ambitiouz Entertainment. The singer took to social media to issue a statement about his decision to exit the controversial record label.

Intaba Yase Dubai has left Ambitiouz Entertainment to release music under his own label, 3.7 Entertainment. Image: Intaba YaseDubai NM

Source: Facebook

The Sbali hitmaker and the stable trended recently over their Imali Eningi royalties drama. The star also claimed that he only got paid R3 700 per month by the label while he was gigging every weekend.

Taking to Facebook, Intaba expressed that he'll now drop new music under his own label, 3.7 Entertainment. ZAlebs reports that Intaba shared that he almost gave up on his music career because he wasn't getting paid what he deserves.

His fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his decision to leave Ambitiouz. They encouraged him to continue putting in the work, adding that they'll continue supporting him.

IAdvocate Minenhle Ngubane commented:

"Boss moves, Lindo. I'm happy for you, we will support your craft all the way. Go and live your dream!"

Fezeka Ndlovu wrote:

"Ayeye I love the drive, 3.7. If they didn't take advantage of you, maybe you would not have gained courage to do your own thing. We thank Ambitiouz for forcing you out your comfort zone."

Tyson Hlungwani said:

"Hope you will be bigger than Ambitiouz."

Ausy Dee Molelekwa commented:

"Wise decision bhuti, we will forever support you. Keep on hustling, I can see you're going on a right lane."

Zandy Mzizi wrote:

"You did well by leaving Ambitiouz, we will always be behind you and your career will always be safe with us as your supporters."

Nkosinathi Nkosie Zondi added:

"I like it for the name of the label 3.7 Entertainment. Good job on parting ways with the sharks and good luck to your new stable and hopefully you will push hard to get the recognition you deserve."

Ambitiouz Entertainment responds to Intaba Yase Dubai over claims that he hasn’t received payment yet

In related news, Briefly News reportedly that Ambitiouz Entertainment took to social media to clear the allegations made by Intaba Yase Dubai by saying that the artist and the record label entered an agreement that states that they own 25% of the hit song Imali Eningi masters.

They also said that they have fulfilled their obligations of paying the artist his portion of the royalties received for the song. The record label also wanted to make sure the public understands that they have more people to pay than just the artists.

They concluded by saying that a contract must be respected by both parties and not only the record label.

