The wait for The Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 3 is finally over, as fans can look forward to the show expected to drop later this year. Peeps can look forward to having some of their favourite housewives on the popular reality television show.

'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' viewers can look forward to the show's Season 3, expected to premiere later this year.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, lovers of the show can expect many changes as producers are said to have fired some housewives.

City Press reported that stars such as Christall Kay, Brinette Seopela and Gugu Khati were exed from the reality show.

Briefly News takes a look at the housewives who will be gracing our screens and giving us the content we signed for.

Lethabo Mathatho

Lethabo LeJoy Mathatho will be returning to the third season of the popular show. Although the stunner is not married, she will be joining other wives in giving fans the drama and juicy gossip they have been yearning for.

Tarina Patel

Multi-talented actress Tarina Patel will also be coming back for another season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. The star is no stranger to the limelight as she has featured in other productions such as One Night With the King and the Bollywood blockbuster Just Married.

According to ZAlebs, Patel initially wanted to study medicine but had a change of heart after only a year in med school.

Mpumi Mophatlane

Mpumi Mophatlane, also known as Mrs Mops, made her debut on RHOJ in the second season. The stunner quickly became a fan favourite thanks to her versatile personality. Mrs Mops is also famous for her love of fancy cars and all the finer things in life.

Lebo Jojo Gunguluza

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg fans can also look forward to the return of Lebo Jojo Gunguluza. The young mother and wife will continue to share her story with the viewers.

'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' star Lebo Jojo Gunguluza. Image: @lebo_jojo_gunguluza

Source: Instagram

Mpho Merriweather

The talented project manager and jewellery designer is expected to bring a fresh approach to the show. The reality star will also join fellow housewives in the coming up season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

