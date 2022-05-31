Popular polygamist and reality television star Musa Mseleku might fail to get another wife after failing to honour an ultimatum from his first wife

The Uthando Nesthembu star was reportedly told by his first wife, Busisiwe ' MaCele ' Mseleku, that he could marry as many wives as he pleases before their 20th marriage anniversary

' ' Mseleku told his wives that he wanted to marry another wife, but they told him it was impossible as he had missed the mark.

Reality television star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has privileges that only a handful of married men enjoy. The star was allegedly given permission to marry as many wives as possible by his first wife, Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku.

According to The Daily Sun, Mseleku, who already has four wives, including The Real Housewives of Durban star Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, had a straightforward ultimatum.

Per the publication, Mseleku's first wife had told him that he was supposed to marry as many wives as possible before they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, but he failed. She said:

"I gave Musa a timeframe to marry as many wives as possible but he had to do this before our 20th anniversary. Now that we've reached 20 years of marriage, he cannot get married to another wife. If one of us dumps him, he cannot take another wife."

ZAlebs also reported that Mseleku said he wants to marry another wife because he wants to have more children.

