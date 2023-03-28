Sello Maake ka Ncube feels he is not getting the recognition he deserves after his immense contribution to the South African entertainment industry

The legendary actor, who has appeared in several productions, including Generations and Blood & Water, recently aired his grievances

He took to his social media pages to accuse those who have been snubbing him of having professional jealousy

Sello Maake ka Ncube wants to get his flowers while he can still smell them. The veteran South African actor recently addressed the issue of jealousy in the industry.

Sello Maake Ka Ncube has opened up about being sabotaged in the industry. Image: @sellomkn

Sello referred to the 2022 article where he was excluded from Joburg Theatre's Diamond Jubilee Evening of Celebration, saying people should give him the recognition he deserves.

Sello Maake ka Ncube addresses jealousy in entertainment industry

According to TimesLIVE, the former Generations actor addressed the issue of not getting the recognition he deserves on his Instagram page. The star feels that Joburg Theatre should have honoured him alongside industry peers such as Connie Chiume, John Kani and Johnny Clegg.

Sello blasted those who think they have the right to decide who should be honoured in the industry while snubbing those who have given their lives to the arts sector, like himself. He wrote:

"There is nothing new here! Professional jealousy exists and it’s a disease that will eat them silently. They can’t take away my talent nor my contribution to the ARTS! When you know you are great, you have no reason to hate!

"Many may think I have a sense of entitlement but this is a deliberate career assassination by people in the industry who are not even my peers! There are people who think they are demigods and can decide who is worthy of being recognised, I have given over four decades of my life to this industry and still counting."

Somizi Mhlongo scoring 2 Metro FM shows has Mzansi fuming: "They know how to recycle them"

In more news about opportunities in the industry, Briefly News reported that the roster for Metro FM's new schedule had been released, and Somizi will return to the SABC radio station with two shows.

Metro FM listeners can expect to hear SomG's iconic voice on The Bridge from 9am-12pm alongside Naked DJ and Khutso Theledi. Mhlongo will hold things down on weekends with Mat Elle on The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good from 6am-9am. The South African reports that Somgaga's return can be anticipated in April 2023.

South Africans were upset when entertainment commentator @PhilMphela shared an announcement that Somizi would be returning to Metro FM. Peeps don't believe the Mzansi entertainment industry would ever allow young blood to take over.

