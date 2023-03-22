Living the Dream with Somizi star Somizi Mhlongo has been announced as the host of two Metro FM shows

The media personality will host The Bridge alongside Khutso Theledi and Naked DJ, plus The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good with Mat Elle's

Metro FM listeners were dissatisfied with the lineup change, saying that the radio station should not have hired Somizi

The roster for Metro FM's new schedule has been released, and Somizi will return to the SABC radio station with two shows.

Somizi Mhlongo will return on Metro FM, but listeners aren't happy. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Metro FM listeners can expect to hear SomG's iconic voice on The Bridge from 9am-12pm alongside Naked DJ and Khutso Theledi. Mhlongo will hold things down on weekends with Mat Elle on The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good from 6am-9am. The South African reports that Somgaga's return can be anticipated in April 2023.

Mzansi furious after Somizi bagged two shows on Metro FM

South Africans were upset when entertainment commentator @PhilMphela shared an announcement that Somizi would be returning to Metro FM. Peeps don't believe the Mzansi entertainment industry would ever allow young blood to take over.

@Fhatuwa03 said:

"They really know how to recycle them."

@DarkDawne shared:

"Metro and ANC are the same. Firing the youth and hiring the elderly."

@Gost_them posted:

"They should start hiring young talent. He is great but I doubt there are no young qualified people for the job."

@ThembaSindane10 replied:

"Why is Metro forcing Somizi on Radio? He can't even do one link properly."

@FreeOyame commented:

"I urge Metro to hire new young talent."

Why did Somizi Mhlongo leave Metro FM?

According to TshisaLIVE, Somizi left Metro FM after his name was dragged through the mud by the abuse allegations levelled by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

Mohale claimed in a voice recording obtained by Sunday World that Somizi physically tortured him during their short marriage. The lovers' names topped social media trends for all the wrong reasons, as more and more evidence emerged indicating that they were not living happily ever after following getting married.

As his name continued to make news headlines, Somizi decided to leave Metro FM. The SABC's media statement announcing SomG's decision, according to TshisaLIVE, read:

“The SABC can confirm Metro FM management met with Mr Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr Mhlongo permission to do so."

Somizi Mhlongo clarifies he withdrew the divorce case against Mohale Motaung because they were never married

In related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo issued a media statement explaining why he withdrew his divorce case against Mohale Motaung.

SomG and Mohale traditionally married in September 2019 and later had an extravagant white wedding in 2020. ZAlebs reported that the marriage was short-lived after abuse allegations were levelled on both sides, and they took each other to court.

Somizi finally admitted in an Instagram statement that his and Mohale's marriage was invalid, even though they were married under customary law.

